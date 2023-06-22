Malcolm in the Middle ran for seven seasons from 2000-2006, but star Bryan Cranston has teased that he's working on some type of a revival of the hit show.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Cranston revealed that he's working on a script for a Malcolm in the Middle revival: “Yes, I would say that on a scale of 1-10, I'd say an 8 that we'll do a reunion, movie or show or something.”

He added, “And yes, we have been working on concepts of story, plots, and things like that.”

Malcolm in the Middle was a hit show for Fox from 2000-2006. Cranston played the role of Hal, the father of the main group of kids in the series. The rest of the cast included Frankie Muniz (who played the titular character), Jane Kaczmarek, Christopher Masterson, Justin Berfield, and Erik Per Sullivan. In the age of revivals (heck, even Zoey 101 got one), it wouldn't be all that surprising to see a hit show like Malcolm in the Middle get some sort of series, film, or reunion.

Bryan Cranston is an accomplished actor who has worked on the small and big screen. I still remember his early days of appearing on The King of Queens as one-half of the crazy couple that lived next door to Doug (Kevin James) and Carrie (Leah Remini). He's currently promoting Asteroid City, his latest collaboration with auteur Wes Anderson. He'll soon star in Matthew Vaughn's Argylle with Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Sam Rockwell. He's also in production on Everything's Going to Be Great.

Asteroid City is playing in select theaters now and will be released nationwide on June 23.