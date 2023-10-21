As reported by ESPN, former U.S. men's national team and New England Revolution head coach Bruce Arena has thrown his hat into the ring for the vacant managerial position at DC United. Arena's interest in the role comes in the wake of Wayne Rooney's departure earlier this month, following a season in which the Black-and-Red failed to secure an MLS Cup playoff spot for the fourth consecutive year.

Arena, a seasoned manager with an illustrious career, resigned from his position at New England last month amid allegations of “insensitive and inappropriate remarks.” His decision to step down resulted from considerable introspection, with Arena acknowledging his past mistakes and pledging to take corrective measures.

However, Arena's potential appointment at DC United still faces several hurdles. MLS had previously confirmed “certain allegations” from the investigation into his behavior, so he must petition MLS commissioner Don Garber before he could work in the league again.

In addition to the managerial role, DC United is actively searching for a new general manager. Candidates for this position include Issa Tall from Columbus Crew, Ally Mackay from Nashville, SC, and Ricardo Moreira from Orlando City.

Bruce Arena's remarkable managerial career boasts numerous accolades, including MLS Cup titles with DC United and the LA Galaxy, Supporters' Shields, and a U.S. Open Cup crown. His wealth of experience and success in MLS makes him a compelling candidate for DC United as they look to rebuild and rejuvenate the team's fortunes.

With the DC United managerial and general manager positions up for grabs, the decisions in the coming weeks will be pivotal in shaping the club's future as it aims to reclaim its position at the forefront of Major League Soccer.