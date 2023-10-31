It looks like Logan will be MCU canon, at least according to Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy.

Logan = canon?

Appearing on the Post Cred podcast, Levy spoke about James Mangold's Logan (via @DiscussingFilm on X). He confirmed that the film is canon to Deadpool 3 despite being made when the character was under the 20th Century Fox banner.

Shawn Levy says ‘LOGAN’ is canon to the story of ‘DEADPOOL 3’. (Source: @PostCredPod) pic.twitter.com/3cThb6AJj9 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 31, 2023

This means that Hugh Jackman's arc will continue past Logan in the MCU. It still remains a mystery how exactly he returns. If you remember, Wolverine (spoiler alert) dies at the end of Logan. Jackman will make his triumphant return to the role in Deadpool 3 alongside Ryan Reynolds' titular character.

He won't be the only actor making a big return, though. Other confirmed actors are Morena Baccarin, Brianna Hildebrand, and Jennifer Garner returning as Elektra from the 2003 Daredevil movie.

Prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, Deadpool 3 filming was underway. The film has now been paused for over 100 days due to the strike. It's unclear whether or not the film can make its release date. Initially, the MCU film was slated for a May 3, 2024 release date. Now, it'll be an uphill battle to get the film ready in time.

Shawn Levy is known for directing films including The Pink Panther, Night at the Museum, and Real Steel (also starring Jackman). He's also directed episodes of Stranger Things. He previously built a rapport with Ryan Reynolds on Free Guy and The Adam Project. Those two films were released in 2021 and 2022, respectively, and likely played a hand in him landing the Deadpool 3 gig.