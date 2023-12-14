A new movie based on the popluar game is in development.

A new Death Stranding live-action movie is coming.

A24 is creating it with Kojima Productions. It's based on the popular video game that's sold more than five million titles, Variety reports.

The synopsis from Kojima Productions and A24 reads, “The film promises to delve into the mysteries surrounding the apocalyptic event called the Death Stranding which blurred the lines between life and death, and brought forth nightmarish creatures into a world on the brink of collapse.”

In a statement, Hideo Kojima, creator of the game, said, “A24 was born into this world about 10 years ago, their presence is singular within the industry, they are like no other. The films they are delivering the world are high in quality and very innovative. I have been attracted to their creations and they have even inspired my own work.”

He added, “Their innovative approach to storytelling aligns with what Kojima Productions has been doing for the last eight years. Now, we are making a Death Standing movie together.”

He went on about how other games have turned into movies, but this project is different.

“There are a lot of game adaption films out there, but what we are creating is not just a direct translation of the game,” he said. “The intention is that our audience will not only be fans of the games, but our film will be for anyone who loves cinema. We are creating a Death Stranding universe that has never been seen before, achievable only through the medium of film, it will be born.”

Academy Award-winning films, such as Everything Everywhere All At Once, were made by A24.

As for the game, it has Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux, Guillermo del Toro, and Margaret Qualley as stars, according to IGN. It's set in the US after a cataclysmic event that left behind dangerous creatures. Sam Porter, the main character, is accompanied by a Bridge Baby who can sense the presence of the creatures. It was released in 2019.

No release date has been set for Death Stranding, but it sounds like things will be moving along soon.