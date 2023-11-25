Death Stranding 2 Rumored For 2025 Release, Trailer Anticipated At The Game Awards

Unveiling the buzz around Death Stranding 2's rumored 2025 release and a possible trailer reveal at The Game Awards.

In a notable development within the gaming industry, rumors suggest that Death Stranding 2, a much-anticipated title from Sony Interactive Entertainment and Kojima Productions, is slated for a 2025 release. This speculation has been fueled by various sources, including an ArtStation profile and social media activity, creating a buzz among gaming enthusiasts and industry insiders.

Recently, attention has been drawn to the ArtStation profile of Aron Vajda, a character artist at 3lateral, known for their contributions to the gaming industry. Vajda's involvement with Death Stranding 2 has been noted, particularly in the context of 3lateral's reputation for outsourcing. While this connection has sparked discussions about the game's release timeline, the nature of 3lateral's outsourcing work raises questions about the accuracy of these details.

In the midst of these swirling rumors, a tweet, now deleted, from The Game Awards' official X account (formerly known as Twitter) hinted at the potential debut of a new Death Stranding 2 trailer during the event scheduled for December 7, 2023. This cryptic tweet came on the heels of a social media post from Hideo Kojima, the acclaimed game director at Kojima Productions, who alluded to his involvement in an audio mix, presumably for the anticipated trailer. The deletion of the tweet from The Game Awards' account has only fueled further speculation, suggesting that plans for a reveal are in motion but perhaps not ready for public confirmation.

Official account for #TheGameAwards teasing a new Kojima trailer. Probably Death Stranding 2. pic.twitter.com/UDEeGcktYT — Okami Games (@Okami13_) November 24, 2023

Further complicating the narrative, an earlier discovery on ArtStation involving Frank Aliberti, a senior character artist, suggested a 2024 release for the game, based on his resume. This conflicting information has added an intriguing element of mystery to the release date of Death Stranding 2.

At The Game Awards 2022, Death Stranding 2 was officially announced, and it was revealed that the game would feature characters developed using Unreal Engine 5's groundbreaking MetaHuman technology. This marks a significant technological leap, as Death Stranding 2 is set to become the first non-Unreal Engine title to leverage MetaHuman. This technology allows for the rapid creation of fully rigged, photo-realistic 3D character models, which could revolutionize character modeling in video games. The use of MetaHuman technology is expected to greatly enhance the development process at Kojima Productions, enabling more efficient and higher quality character creation.

The gaming community's anticipation for further official announcements regarding Death Stranding 2 continues to grow. The combination of insights gleaned from ArtStation, the intriguing social media posts, and the adoption of cutting-edge technology has set a promising stage for what might be a landmark release in 2025. The game is not only anticipated for its technological innovations but also for its potential to continue the unique storytelling and immersive gameplay that the original Death Stranding was acclaimed for.

Death Stranding, the first game in the series, was celebrated for its unique narrative, unconventional gameplay mechanics, and the cinematic quality of its presentation. It blurred the lines between video gaming and film, featuring performances from renowned actors such as Norman Reedus and Mads Mikkelsen. The game's exploration of themes such as connection, isolation, and the human experience resonated with many players, setting a high bar for its sequel.

In Death Stranding 2, expectations are high for not only technological advancements but also for a deepening of the narrative and world-building that made the original game a cult classic. Hideo Kojima, known for his visionary approach to game design, is expected to push the boundaries of storytelling and gameplay mechanics even further in this sequel.

As the gaming community looks towards The Game Awards 2023 with bated breath, the air is thick with anticipation for what Death Stranding 2 could reveal. Whether these rumors about the 2025 release are confirmed or not, the game is already shaping up to be one of the most talked-about titles in the gaming industry. With its blend of innovative technology, creative storytelling, and the reputation of its developers, Death Stranding 2 stands on the precipice of setting new standards for what a video game can be, both as a piece of technology and a medium of storytelling.