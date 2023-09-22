If you've ever been sitting on your couch binging for hours on end and stopped to ask yourself, “why does nobody pay me to do this?” then today is your lucky day. The website OnlineCasinos.com is looking to hire an Official TV Binger in honor of Monday's National Binge Day, which is apparently a holiday.

The lucky recipient of the title will be paid $2,500 to review Netflix's three “most streamed shows of all time” — Stranger Things, Squid Game, and Wednesday.

As OnlineCasinos.com explains it, “To celebrate National Binge Day on September 25th, we want to get to the bottom of a popular debate: which series truly is the most binge-worthy on Netflix?”

While the winner will be randomly selected from a drawing, bingers should be warned that getting the full payment isn't as easy as just sitting back and watching TV. The Official TV Binger will have to grade the three premiere shows on a number of criteria, with a one to ten rating scale in such categories as:

1. Bingeability – likeliness of you watching more than one episode in each sitting

2. Distractibility – how often you found yourself distracted during? (work emails, cooking, texting your pals)

3. Snoozability – likeliness to send you to sleep Zzz

4. ‘Take two' – likeliness that you’d re-watch the series?

5. The grand finale rating – just how wow'd you were at the season finale

If bingers are interested, applications for the dream job are due by 11:59 p.m. (EDT) on September 25th, National Binge Day. Although that would require bingers getting off the couch or at least sitting up to fill out an application while binging, which might be a tall task for the best-suited candidates. Nevertheless, some lucky Netflix fan is going to get a lucky golden (or more likely red) ticket next week.