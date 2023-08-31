Another month, another set of new releases for our favorite entertainment streaming service. Here is our monthly list of the new shows, films, series, and movies coming to Netflix this month of September 2023.

New to Netflix this Month (September 2023)

September 1

A Day and a Half – A desperate father holds up a hospital where his estranged wife works to force her to reveal the location of their daughter which then leads to a day and a half's worth of driving as he keeps her hostage in a car that's on the way to the countryside.



Disenchantment: Part 5 – We're down to the final stretch of Disenchantment with ten episodes depicting Queen Bean, Luci, and Elfo fight for Dreamland.



– We're down to the final stretch of Disenchantment with ten episodes depicting Queen Bean, Luci, and Elfo fight for Dreamland. Friday Night Plan

Happy Ending – A Dutch romantic comedy that puts a wrench on a couple's relationship once a third party gets involved to spice up their relationship.



Love is Blind: After the Altar: Season 4

8 Mile

Arrival

Baby Mama

Couples Retreat

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Fences

Field of Dreams

Hacksaw Ridge

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Kung Fu Panda 2

Land of the Lost

Matilda

Miss Congeniality

National Security

One Piece Adventure of Nebulandia

One Piece Episode of East blue – Luffy and His Four Crewmates’ Great Adventure

One Piece Episode of Skypiea

One Piece Film: Gold

One Piece Heart of Gold

One Piece: 3D2Y – Overcome Ace's Death! Luffy’s Vow to His Friends

Public Enemies

S.W.A.T.: Season 6 – SWAT teams up with the DEA to conduct a massive gang sweep, only to discover that a vicious cartel is planting roots in the city and endangering numerous lives.



Stand by Me

Superbad

U-571

Up in the Air

Vice

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

Woody Woodpecker

September 2

Love Again

September 3

Crank

Crank 2: High Voltage

Is She the Wolf? – A Japanese dating reality show where one of the ten participants is the wolf – a woman just here to sabotage the dating process and not really interested in finding a match.



September 4

Call the Midwife: Season 12

September 5

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues

Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs

September 6

6ixtynin9 The Series

Infamy

Predators

Reporting For Duty

Scout's Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America

Tahir’s House

September 7

Dear Child

GAMERA -Rebirth-

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 3

Top Boy: Season 3

Virgin River: Season 5

What If

September 8

A Time Called You: Season 1 – What if you can time travel to meet your lost beloved once again? Would you still do it if it's not exactly your love, but just someone who looks exactly like him?



Burning Body: Season 1 – Spanish series about a girlfriend and a lover who are both the prime suspects in the murder of a police officer.



Pokémon: To be a Pokémon Master: Ultimate Journeys: The Series: Part 1 – The final season of Ash and Pikachu's journey. Ready your napkins and tissues for this one.



– The final season of Ash and Pikachu's journey. Ready your napkins and tissues for this one. Rosa Peral’s Tapes

Selling The OC: Season 2

Spy Ops

September 10

A Nation of Kimchi: Season 1

September 12

Glow Up: Season 5

Michelle Wolf: It’s Great to Be Here

The Wolf of Wall Street

September 13

Class Act

Freestyle

Wrestlers

September 14

Barbie – A Touch of Magic: Season 1

Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction

Once Upon a Crime

Thursday’s Widows

September 15

Ancient Aliens: Seasons 6-7

Band of Brothers – The World War II epic following Easy Company as they train and head to war in Europe.



The Club: Part 2

El Conde

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 7

Intervention: Season 22

Love at First Sight – A romantic drama about two people falling in love on their flight home from New York's John F. Kennedy Airport to London, based on the novel by Jennifer E. Smith “The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight.”



Miseducation

The Pacific – Another World War II epic about the Pacific Front of the war, following the intertwined journeys of three US Marines.



Surviving Summer: Season 2

Wipeout Part 1

September 16

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2

September 18

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 5

September 19

Kountry Wayne: A Woman’s Prayer

The Saint of Second Chances

September 20

Hard Broken

New Amsterdam: Season 5

September 21

KENGAN ASHURA: Season 2

Scissor Seven: Season 4

Sex Education: Season 4 – The last season of the fan-favorite series shows Otis and the gang now attending Cavendish Sixth Form College.



September 22

The Black Book

How To Deal With a Heartbreak

Love Is Blind: Season 5 – New episodes come out every week starting on September 22 until October 13 for the latest season of Netflix's dating show.



Song of the Bandits: Season 1 – A Korean western series about fierce bandits fighting tooth and nail for their homeland.



Spy Kids: Armageddon – The Spy Kids are back! A new generation of Spy Kids as well as featuring Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi as the parents of the Spy Kids comes in this new kid's movie.



September 25

Little Baby Bum: Music Time

September 26

Who Killed Jill Dando?

September 27

Encounters

Overhaul

Street Flow 2

September 28

Castlevania: Nocturne – Spin-off series for the Castlevania animated series set in 1792 France at the height of the French Revolution, set years before the main animated series.



– Spin-off series for the Castlevania animated series set in 1792 France at the height of the French Revolution, set years before the main animated series. Love is in the Air

The Darkness within La Luz del Mundo

September 29

Choona

Do Not Disturb

Love Is Blind: Season 5 – New episodes come out every week starting on September 22 until October 13 for the latest season of Netflix's dating show.



Nowhere

Power Rangers Cosmic Fury: Season 3 – The latest season in the Power Rangers ongoing series is here.



And that's it for all of the new shows, films, series, and movies coming to Netflix this month of September 2023. You can also check out our article on what came out in August 2023. For everything else you need to know about celebrity news and news about shows and streaming services, stick with ClutchPoints Entertainment.