Another month, another set of new releases for our favorite entertainment streaming service. Here is our monthly list of the new shows, films, series, and movies coming to Netflix this month of September 2023.
New to Netflix this Month (September 2023)
September 1
- A Day and a Half – A desperate father holds up a hospital where his estranged wife works to force her to reveal the location of their daughter which then leads to a day and a half's worth of driving as he keeps her hostage in a car that's on the way to the countryside.
- Disenchantment: Part 5 – We're down to the final stretch of Disenchantment with ten episodes depicting Queen Bean, Luci, and Elfo fight for Dreamland.
- Friday Night Plan
- Happy Ending – A Dutch romantic comedy that puts a wrench on a couple's relationship once a third party gets involved to spice up their relationship.
- Love is Blind: After the Altar: Season 4
- 8 Mile
- Arrival
- Baby Mama
- Couples Retreat
- Fast Times at Ridgemont High
- Fences
- Field of Dreams
- Hacksaw Ridge
- Jaws
- Jaws 2
- Jaws 3
- Jaws: The Revenge
- Kung Fu Panda 2
- Land of the Lost
- Matilda
- Miss Congeniality
- National Security
- One Piece Adventure of Nebulandia
- One Piece Episode of East blue – Luffy and His Four Crewmates’ Great Adventure
- One Piece Episode of Skypiea
- One Piece Film: Gold
- One Piece Heart of Gold
- One Piece: 3D2Y – Overcome Ace's Death! Luffy’s Vow to His Friends
- Public Enemies
- S.W.A.T.: Season 6 – SWAT teams up with the DEA to conduct a massive gang sweep, only to discover that a vicious cartel is planting roots in the city and endangering numerous lives.
- Stand by Me
- Superbad
- U-571
- Up in the Air
- Vice
- Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
- Woody Woodpecker
September 2
- Love Again
September 3
- Crank
- Crank 2: High Voltage
- Is She the Wolf? – A Japanese dating reality show where one of the ten participants is the wolf – a woman just here to sabotage the dating process and not really interested in finding a match.
September 4
- Call the Midwife: Season 12
September 5
- Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
- Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues
- Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs
September 6
- 6ixtynin9 The Series
- Infamy
- Predators
- Reporting For Duty
- Scout's Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America
- Tahir’s House
September 7
- Dear Child
- GAMERA -Rebirth-
- Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 3
- Top Boy: Season 3
- Virgin River: Season 5
- What If
September 8
- A Time Called You: Season 1 – What if you can time travel to meet your lost beloved once again? Would you still do it if it's not exactly your love, but just someone who looks exactly like him?
- Burning Body: Season 1 – Spanish series about a girlfriend and a lover who are both the prime suspects in the murder of a police officer.
- Pokémon: To be a Pokémon Master: Ultimate Journeys: The Series: Part 1 – The final season of Ash and Pikachu's journey. Ready your napkins and tissues for this one.
- Rosa Peral’s Tapes
- Selling The OC: Season 2
- Spy Ops
September 10
- A Nation of Kimchi: Season 1
September 12
- Glow Up: Season 5
- Michelle Wolf: It’s Great to Be Here
- The Wolf of Wall Street
September 13
- Class Act
- Freestyle
- Wrestlers
September 14
- Barbie – A Touch of Magic: Season 1
- Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction
- Once Upon a Crime
- Thursday’s Widows
September 15
- Ancient Aliens: Seasons 6-7
- Band of Brothers – The World War II epic following Easy Company as they train and head to war in Europe.
- The Club: Part 2
- El Conde
- Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 7
- Intervention: Season 22
- Love at First Sight – A romantic drama about two people falling in love on their flight home from New York's John F. Kennedy Airport to London, based on the novel by Jennifer E. Smith “The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight.”
- Miseducation
- The Pacific – Another World War II epic about the Pacific Front of the war, following the intertwined journeys of three US Marines.
- Surviving Summer: Season 2
- Wipeout Part 1
September 16
- My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2
September 18
- My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 5
September 19
- Kountry Wayne: A Woman’s Prayer
- The Saint of Second Chances
September 20
- Hard Broken
- New Amsterdam: Season 5
September 21
- KENGAN ASHURA: Season 2
- Scissor Seven: Season 4
- Sex Education: Season 4 – The last season of the fan-favorite series shows Otis and the gang now attending Cavendish Sixth Form College.
September 22
- The Black Book
- How To Deal With a Heartbreak
- Love Is Blind: Season 5 – New episodes come out every week starting on September 22 until October 13 for the latest season of Netflix's dating show.
- Song of the Bandits: Season 1 – A Korean western series about fierce bandits fighting tooth and nail for their homeland.
- Spy Kids: Armageddon – The Spy Kids are back! A new generation of Spy Kids as well as featuring Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi as the parents of the Spy Kids comes in this new kid's movie.
September 25
- Little Baby Bum: Music Time
September 26
- Who Killed Jill Dando?
September 27
- Encounters
- Overhaul
- Street Flow 2
September 28
- Castlevania: Nocturne – Spin-off series for the Castlevania animated series set in 1792 France at the height of the French Revolution, set years before the main animated series.
- Love is in the Air
- The Darkness within La Luz del Mundo
September 29
- Choona
- Do Not Disturb
- Love Is Blind: Season 5 – New episodes come out every week starting on September 22 until October 13 for the latest season of Netflix's dating show.
- Nowhere
- Power Rangers Cosmic Fury: Season 3 – The latest season in the Power Rangers ongoing series is here.
And that's it for all of the new shows, films, series, and movies coming to Netflix this month of September 2023. You can also check out our article on what came out in August 2023. For everything else you need to know about celebrity news and news about shows and streaming services, stick with ClutchPoints Entertainment.