Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy will produce episodes of Stranger Things Season 5. The MCU director teased the huge scale of the upcoming final season of the Netflix hit.

Speaking to Total Film for their upcoming cover issue, Levy teased the fifth season. “There's no way to be contiguous with Season 4, and not, frankly, expand scale and depth,” he said. “It's major, major, cinematic storytelling that happens to be called a TV series. Stranger Things [Season] 5 is as big as any of the biggest movies that we see.”

Shawn Levy is no stranger (no pun intended) to working with Netflix. He's directed episodes of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Stranger Things and directed an adaptation of All the Light We Cannot See for the streamer.

Coming up, Levy will helm Deadpool 3, which was in the middle of production prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike. The Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman-led film is supposed to be released next May. We'll see if the strikes impact those plans.

Stranger Things has been one of Netflix's biggest series ever since premiering in 2016. The show, which follows a group of teenagers in Hawkins, Indiana, and their adventures in the Upside Down.

The show created stars out of the likes of Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, and more. It also gave leading roles to the likes of Winona Ryder and David Harbour. After the fifth season, it appears that Stranger Things will be concluding. The Duffer Brothers and Netflix will likely keep the franchise alive one way or another after the main saga ends.