DeMeco Ryans is the head coach for the Houston Texans. The former NFL star turned head coach has had a long career in football. He played at the University of Alabama as a backup linebacker and on special teams. By 2015, Ryans grew his role to starting linebacker and the SEC Defensive Player of the Year. He was also a unanimous All-American.

The Houston Texans chose Ryans with the 33rd overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft. Ryans became a starter in his rookie season and was the Defensive Rookie of the Year. His best season in the NFL was in his second year when he was a first-team All-Pro linebacker and earned a spot on the Pro Bowl roster.

Ryan's career was cut short when an Achilles injury caused his career to fall off. Ryans had a belief that he could have played another five years if it hadn't been for the injury. He thought that the turf at NRG Stadium in Houston was to blame, so he filed a lawsuit against the NFL and the Texans. According to the lawsuit, other players had fallen victim to the turf in the same area and felt that it was to blame.

After multiple rulings on the case, both parties dropped the case in 2021, and Ryans hinted that he settled. As we will find out, that may have been in Ryans' best interest considering what was coming to him in 2022.

After a nine-year playing career, Ryans started coaching with the San Francisco 49ers in 2017. It didn't take long for Ryans to get the defensive coordinator role in 2021 after the departure of Robert Saleh. In 2022, the 49ers were the top defensive unit in football, and Ryans was the PFWA Assistant Coach of the Year.

The Houston Texans had seen enough to name Ryans their new head coach and between his playing career and coaching, Ryans has amassed a net worth of $33 million. A constant in Ryans' life for the second half of his playing career and all of his coaching career is his wife. The couple has been together since 2013. DeMeco Ryans' wife is Jamila Ryans.

DeMeco Ryan's wife, Jamila Ryans

Ryans met his wife, Jamila, when he was a member of the Houston Texans. The pair tied the knot on June 29, 2013, shortly before Ryans retired from the NFL.

She has been a constant in his life for his coaching career and now supports him on the sidelines in Houston. As Jamila hails from Houston, she must have been ecstatic when DeMeco was allowed to return home and coach the Texans.

Jamila Ryans' background

Jamila Ryans, DeMeco’s wife, on what she’d like to share with #Texans fans: “I would just like to say you got a real one. He’s going to work so hard for you guys. He loves you guys. His heart never left Houston. I just think you guys will be super, super proud of him too.” pic.twitter.com/lWEE5Y3QeV — Mark Berman (@MarkBerman_) February 3, 2023

There isn't much public knowledge about Jamila Ryans. DeMeco follows the path of many coaches before him and chooses to keep most of his life and family private.

We do know that Jamila is a registered nurse and is on the front lines of healthcare in Houston. She is also a nonprofit director at the DeMeco Ryans Foundation, which is a nonprofit organization that aims to help youth through educational and recreational programs. The foundation is located in Missouri City, Texas.

Jamila comes from a family with two younger brothers named Jonathan and Jason. DeMeco and Jamila currently have three children together. They have two sons named MJ and Micah, and one daughter named Xia.

Jamila seems to have a good head on her shoulders. She is raising three kids and working as a nurse while Ryans follows his dream of being an NFL coach. Some stories about what the spouses of coaches go through to assist their loved ones are amazing, and Jamila is no exception.

This is all we know about DeMeco Ryans' wife, Jamila Ryans.