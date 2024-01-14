Coach Ryans shows the confidence he has in his team as they advance to the next round of the playoffs.

The Houston Texans advanced to the second round of the NFL Playoffs after a commanding performance against the Cleveland Browns. Rookie QB CJ Stroud was at the helm of the action, but so was head coach DeMeco Ryans. Ryans spoke two powerful words after the team's big Wild Card win.

The Texans proved they are a real threat in the NFL Playoffs after the Browns victory

DeMeco Ryans gave this simple message after Saturday evening's win: “We're here,” per the Texans' X account. Houston is indeed “here,” as their 45-14 win over the Browns no longer has teams question their legitimacy. They pose a serious threat to their next opponents.

Coach Ryans' praise for his team did not stop with his two-word warning. After witnessing CJ Stroud and rookie DE Will Anderson Jr.'s performances, he made a bold claim. The head coach said the Texans have the offensive and defensive Rookies of the Year.

It would be hard to argue with him after the evening Stroud had. He threw for 274 yards and three touchdowns. Moreover, he completed 16 of his 21 passes and bested his matchup against veteran QB Joe Flacco.

Meanwhile, Anderson Jr. finished the game with two solo tackles, one assist, and a critical sack. His support allowed the Texans to maintain constant pressure on the Browns offense.

Houston impressed with their play in the AFC Wild Card round, but the road will only get tougher. The AFC is stacked and more experienced teams will be hungry to advance to the next round. Can Coach Ryans lead his team to another postseason victory?