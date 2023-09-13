Robert Saleh's net worth in 2023 is $10 million. The third-year head coach for the New York Jets has been patrolling the sidelines since 2002 in various capacities. Let's look at Robert Saleh's net worth in 2023.

Robert Saleh's net worth in 2023 (estimate): $10 million

Saleh has paid his dues in college and professional football for 20 years, culminating in his first head-coaching job with the New York Jets. Robert Saleh's net worth in 2023 is $10 million, according to SportsKeeda.

Saleh was born on Jan. 31, 1979, in Dearborn, Mich.. He attended Northern Michigan University from 1997 to 2001. He completed a degree in finance while starring with the football team as an All-Conference tight end. His college exploits would be the end of his playing career, opting to try his hand at the coaching ranks instead.

Robert Saleh's early coaching career

Saleh began his career in 2002 with stops as a defensive assistant at Michigan State, Central Michigan and Georgia. He then made his first foray into being a defensive coach at the NFL level, taking an internship position with the Houston Texans.

In 2006, a year after becoming an intern, Saleh was promoted to defensive quality control coach. He then took the role of assistant linebackers coach in 2009.

Saleh was a little-known factor in the “Legion of Boom” when the Seahawks hired him as a defensive quality control coach in 2011. He spent three seasons in Seattle, winning the Super Bowl in 2013. Following the Super Bowl, the Jacksonville Jaguars offered Saleh the position of linebackers coach.

Robert Saleh's first coordinator job

Saleh was given the highest honor of his career in 2017 when Kyle Shanahan named him defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers. Shanahan carried the tradition of hiring old co-workers as the pair worked together in Houston.

Saleh turned the 49ers defense around quickly, making them one of the top defenses in the league in 2019. It was the first time since 2003 that the 49ers were top-10 in scoring and yards per game allowed. The team finished the season 13-3 and advanced to the Super Bowl, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Robert Saleh's first head-coaching job

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Robert Saleh forgot he was the head coach for a sec 😅 pic.twitter.com/DmrtMmDs09 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) May 8, 2021

On the heels of his success running the 49ers' defense, the Jets signed Saleh to a five-year contract with an undisclosed salary. The deal is likely between $2 million and $5 million, as that is the going rate for first-time head coaches. 2021 was not a good season for Saleh and the Jets, posting a 4-13 record. However, the team improved in 2022, posting a record of 7-10.

It was widely reported that the Jets were a starting quarterback away from contending in the AFC. Saleh brought his defensive expertise and turned that unit into one of the best in the NFL. In the summer of 2023, the Jets made a big splash by acquiring future hall-of-famer Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers.

There were high hopes for Saleh's squad in 2023, but a devastating injury to Aaron Rodgers in the opening game put the season in question. Despite the bad luck, it was easy to see the difference Saleh is making on the defensive side of the ball for the Jets. In a string of young coaches taking over in the NFL, Saleh has staked his claim as one of the best.

Robert Saleh's coaching inspiration

.@nyjets head coach Robert Saleh’s brother survived the attacks in New York on 9/11. 22 years later, the tragedy changed the trajectory of his life forever. (via @nflfilms) pic.twitter.com/Mm2g4MD02J — NFL (@NFL) September 11, 2023

A story that has made its way around this September is how Saleh's career began. Saleh originally was set to follow his education and take a job in finance, but the events of September 11, 2001, would alter the course of his career.

His brother was in the South Tower during the September 11 attacks but managed to make it down to the lobby before the second plane hit. Due to his quick thinking, he was able to escape to safety and inspire his brother. Saleh says this event sparked him to quit working in finance and pursue his coaching dreams.

The football world and Saleh's life could have been different if he hadn't followed his dreams. He is now one of the top coaches in the league and well on his way to continued success. If he can turn around the Jets, Saleh's next contract projects to be much bigger than his first deal.

Were you surprised by Robert Saleh's net worth in 2023?