The two musicians are getting married.

A marriage is heading our way as Demi Lovato and Jordan Lutes announce engagement.

They've been together since August of 2022 and are heading to the wedding chapel, PEOPLE reports.

Demi Lovato and Jordan Lutes are engaged

The two musicians made it official on Saturday. In Los Angeles, Jutes proposed with a solitaire, pear-shaped diamond right, Page Six says.

They had a little photoshoot after the engagement — mostly in a black setting with a dark curtain, rose petals, and candles.

Lovato posted on Instagram about how she was feeling.

“I'm still speechless. Last night was the best night of my life and I can't belive I get to marry the love of my life @jutesmusic…”

She added, “My love, I'm beyond excited to marry you…every day I've spent with you has been a dream come true and I can't wait to love and cherish you forever. Here's to the rest of our lives. I love you baby.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato)

Lutes and Lovato co-wrote her song Substance in 2022, and it's when they first met. He also helped with the songs Happy Ending and City of Angels.

Back in July, Lovato talked about their relationship on SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up.

“We're so happy,” she said. “We became friends first. We were friends for several months, and then we decided to start dating, and well, after we told each other how we felt.”

Apparently, the both were on the same page about dating and the relationship from the beginning.

“We were texting, and he said something, and I was like, I took it one way and he was like, ‘OK, if you take it one way, then I know you like me. If you don't, then…'You know that kind of thing? And so, I took it that way and he was like, ‘OK, got it.' Yeah, I'm super happy, and he's my best friend.”

Congrats to Demi Lovato and Jordan Lutes.