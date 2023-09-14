Pop sensation Demi Lovato, known for her candid and fearless approach to her music, recently revealed on The Howard Stern Show that her hit song “Cool for the Summer” was inspired by a same-sex fling with a famous woman. The singer's revelation has sparked conversations about sexuality, self-acceptance, and the importance of honest storytelling in music.

In a heartfelt interview, Lovato shared the personal story behind the 2015 chart-topping hit, which she initially left open to interpretation. She disclosed that the song's lyrics, which include lines like “Got a taste for the cherry / I just need to take a bite,” were inspired by a summer romance with a woman, marking a pivotal moment in her journey of self-discovery.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In the interview, the former Disney star speaks to Howard Stern about the song as well as the coming out story that came with it. “I actually released it before I came out as bisexual at the time,” the singer said.

“We were on a plane; we were going to a show and I was like ‘I have to tell you (Demi Lovato's dad) something,'” said Lovato. “I was like ‘I like girls too.'”

“Then he was like ‘yeah. Listen to Cool for the Summer.' Then I was like ‘okay, that was really easy,'” the singer said then explaining how the news was taken just as lightly with her mother.

“Cool for the Summer” received acclaim for its catchy melody and upbeat sound, but Lovato's candid revelation adds depth and nuance to the song's lyrics. Her decision to share this personal aspect of her life with her fans aligns with her commitment to using her platform to create a more inclusive and accepting world.

The revelation is significant not only because it offers insight into Lovato's personal life but also because it underscores the importance of representation and authenticity in the music industry. Demi Lovato has been a vocal advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and mental health awareness, and her openness about her own experiences resonates with fans who may be going through similar journeys of self-acceptance.