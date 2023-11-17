YouTube recently announced new AI tool Dream Track featuring artists such as John Legend, Demi Lovato and Charli Puth.

YouTube recently released a video about one of their AI-related music experiments called Dream Tracks.

According to the video platform, Dream Track for Shorts and Music AI tools was built in collaboration with Google DeepMind. Google DeepMind is an artificial intelligence research laboratory.

YouTube + Google DeepMind = Dream Track

Dream Track will allow users to enter a brief prompt and select among participating artists. The AI will then create a track of up to 30 seconds. Users can use this track to upload in a YouTube Shorts video.

The AI tool will initially be available to a select few creators. The current roster of artists available include John Legend, Demi Lovato, Alec Benjamin, Charlie Puth, Chalie XCX, Papoose, Sia, T-Pain and Troye Sivan.

YouTube Dream Track and artists

YouTube also released statements from the participating artists, ranging from enthusiastic support to cautious optimism.

Puth said, “I'm extremely excited and inspired by the realm of musical possibilities that come from allowing the human-mind to collaborate with the non-human mind. YouTube has been a great partner in outlining their approach to AI and understands the need to work together with artists like me to develop this technology responsibly, ensuring it will accelerate creativity instead of replacing it.”

Charli XCX stated, “When I was first approached by YouTube I was cautious and still am, AI is going to transform the world and the music industry in ways we do not yet fully understand. This experiment will offer a small insight into the creative opportunities that could be possible and I’m interested to see what comes out of it.”

Lovato said she is “open minded and hopeful that this experiment… will be a positive and enlightening experience.” She added, “The development of AI technology is rapidly changing the way we navigate the landscape and I believe as artists we need to be a part of shaping what that future looks like. My career has been about pushing boundaries of and creating the most interesting music for my fans.”

Legend viewed his participation as an artist as having a set at the table. He reiterated, “Being a part of YouTube’s Dream Track experiment is an opportunity to help shape possibilities for the future.”

YouTube's announcement of Dream Track came after the company set new AI rules and guardrails, according to The Hollywood Reporter. One of the more relevant rules to the participating artists is their right to remove any video that featured an AI-generated audio that sounds like the artist.

The online video sharing platform has another AI tool called Dream Screen. It works the same way as Dream Track. Users can enter a prompt and get an AI-generated video to use as a green screen, also for Shorts.