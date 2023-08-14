Malik Scott revealed how his pupil Deontay Wilder reacted to Anthony Joshua's knockout.

Joshua made it two victories in a row following a vicious seventh-round knockout win over Robert Helenius this past weekend in London.

One person who was definitely watching was Wilder — who Joshua is now expected to fight next in Saudi Arabia in January — and “The Bronze Bomber” was pleased to say the least.

“[Wilder] was like ‘we needed that.' We both said the same thing because at first it was looking like it was getting ready to go the distance,” Scott told the October Red YouTube channel (via Boxing Scene). “So when the knockout came I called him on FaceTime and he was like ‘I’m glad he got that, we needed it done just like that.'

“So we’re both satisfied, the fight is bigger to me than it was because of the knockout, so shoutout to AJ to going out there and getting the job done.”

Scott's live reaction to Joshua's right hook that ended the contest later surfaced on social media.

Deontay Wilder's trainer Malik Scott's live reaction to Anthony Joshua KOing Robert Helenius was caught on camera by Matchroom as he was backstage after Derek Chisora vs Gerald Washington… pic.twitter.com/PkdmdqSph3 — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) August 14, 2023

That said, the boxing trainer wasn't impressed with Joshua as a whole during the contest and believes the signs bode well for Wilder to get another knockout victory.

“Was I really impressed besides the knockout? No,” Scott added. “Did it give me type of feeling that we got some trouble coming in January? No. It actually makes me more confident. I know that he only has three or four rounds in the ring with Deontay before he gets knocked out. It went up to the [seventh] round, but before then – the story is that AJ was being patient. He wasn’t trying to go for the knockout. That’s the sales pitch. But I really look at it like he wasn’t taking chances early on.

“And that’s like a good thing, especially when your next fight is possibly Deontay Wilder, who’s the hardest puncher in the history of the sport. Deontay is a very dangerous fighter right now. Deontay is coming to send him to the next dimension and that is his intention. When he is not punching at you, he is punching through you.”

Joshua, however, isn't too worried about Wilder's power as he plans on nullifying all his best attributes when they eventually meet inside the ring.

But that's easier said than done for virtually everyone but current WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.