Anthony Joshua had a cheeky response when asked if he was fighting Deontay Wilder next.
Joshua made it two wins in a row after an emphatic seventh-round knockout victory over short-notice opponent Robert Helenius last night at the O2 Arena in London.
It was a much needed finish for “AJ” who took his time — much to the frustration of the booing London crowd — before turning the lights off on Helenius with a vicious right hook.
Afterward, Joshua was asked about a much-anticipated potential January fight with Wilder in Saudi Arabia to which he replied jokingly:
“My back. My back. Is there a doctor in here? My back‘s gone,” Joshua said. “Because I've been carrying the heavyweight division to the top!“
Prior to that, Joshua hit back at critics who felt he desperately needed a finish following his lackluster win over Jermaine Franklin back in April.
“Nah, people need to leave me alone,” Joshua replied when asked if he felt relief after getting the knockout. “I do what I want. This is my time in this ring. People need to let me breathe a bit and let me keep on doing what I do.”
The English superstar, however, spoke of Wilder in his post-fight press conference and revealed he was unconcerned with the timing, whether it happens in January or another date.
“Anytime is a good time to fight,” Joshua said (via talkSPORT). “It’s only a fight, it doesn’t matter who it is. It could’ve been Wilder eight years ago or it could be Wilder now. It don’t matter. It is what it is at the end of the day, it’s only a fight and boxing wins.
“So, roll on really. There’s no worry to me when it is, I’m just happy we can get the fight going and I think people appreciate that I’m doing my best to keep heavyweight boxing on the map. It’s all the same s**t. We’re gonna fight, what will be will be. I can’t look back and say, ‘What would’ve been?’ I’m just focused on fighting him now, that’s it.
“That’s all I’m focused on. I’m not trying to compare what would’ve been, it’s a weakness. I’m just focused on smashing his head in now, that’s it.”
Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn, meanwhile, confirmed the plan was very much a fight with Wilder in January in what would be the second of an ongoing three-fight plan.
He also hopes to close that potential deal in the next few days.
“We’ve got a three-fight plan,” Hearn said post-fight. “Whether you like it or not, it was Robert Helenius, supposed to be Dillian Whyte, Deontay Wilder and then Tyson Fury. That’s the ambition of the team. Whether you back Josh, whether you think he can do it or he can’t, things have changed. He’s now a mature heavyweight. I know everyone wants to see first, second, third-round KOs, but against Helenius he took his time and delivered one of the knockouts of the year.
“We believe he can go and beat Deontay Wilder. Prince Khalid and Skills Challenge are here tonight, we look to try and close that deal over the next couple of days. Josh is ready for that fight. He’s given everything to this sport, he’s given everything to British boxing. He’s ready now for some big marquee fights. He’s smarter now, he’s going to take his time. No chances, no more losing.”