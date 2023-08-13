Anthony Joshua had a cheeky response when asked if he was fighting Deontay Wilder next.

Joshua made it two wins in a row after an emphatic seventh-round knockout victory over short-notice opponent Robert Helenius last night at the O2 Arena in London.

It was a much needed finish for “AJ” who took his time — much to the frustration of the booing London crowd — before turning the lights off on Helenius with a vicious right hook.

Afterward, Joshua was asked about a much-anticipated potential January fight with Wilder in Saudi Arabia to which he replied jokingly:

“My back. My back. Is there a doctor in here? My back‘s gone,” Joshua said. “Because I've been carrying the heavyweight division to the top!“

Prior to that, Joshua hit back at critics who felt he desperately needed a finish following his lackluster win over Jermaine Franklin back in April.

“Nah, people need to leave me alone,” Joshua replied when asked if he felt relief after getting the knockout. “I do what I want. This is my time in this ring. People need to let me breathe a bit and let me keep on doing what I do.”

The English superstar, however, spoke of Wilder in his post-fight press conference and revealed he was unconcerned with the timing, whether it happens in January or another date.

“Anytime is a good time to fight,” Joshua said (via talkSPORT). “It’s only a fight, it doesn’t matter who it is. It could’ve been Wilder eight years ago or it could be Wilder now. It don’t matter. It is what it is at the end of the day, it’s only a fight and boxing wins.