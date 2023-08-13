Anthony Joshua revealed what his game plan would be in a potential fight with Deontay Wilder.

Joshua made it two wins in a row following a vicious seventh-round knockout victory over Robert Helenius last night in London. The attention quickly turned to his next opponent who looks all but likely to be Wilder with a fight slated to take place January in Saudi Arabia.

The general belief is that while Joshua has a chance, he is more than likely to get knocked out thanks to Wilder's nuclear knockout power. Tyson Fury is regarded as a better defensive boxer than Joshua, so if he could get knocked down four times by Wilder it's hard to see “AJ” avoiding that big right hand.

However, Joshua feels he'll make it very challenging for Wilder to even land on him. That's because he plans on completely nullifying his best attributes while not providing an easy target at the same time.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“This is a game of chess, I'm gonna take away Wilder's best attributes,” Joshua told Fight Hub TV (via Michael Benson). “I'm not gonna stand there with my chin in the air and say, ‘Hit me.' I'm gonna nullify him. It will be very challenging for him for sure.”

Based on those comments, it appears as if Joshua will engage in a stick and move approach and basically point fight in an effort to land on Wilder while frustrating him at the same time by constantly moving.

It's the same strategy Anthony Joshua used in his rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr. where he won by unanimous decision — whether it works on Wilder over a period of 12 rounds, however, remains to be seen.