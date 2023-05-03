Deontay Wilder went to Twitter, appeared to explain the reasoning behind being arrested on gun charges in Los Angeles early Tuesday morning.

“I’d rather be safe than sorry. The End 🙏🏿,” Wilder posted. It’s hard to know whether or not the former heavyweight champion felt a sense of danger, or just merely keeps a handgun on him normally.

The 37-year-old fighter was pulled over by LAPD officers in Hollywood for illegally tinted windows and an obstructed license plate, per TMZ. During the stop, cops smelled burnt marijuana coming from his Rolls-Royce, and upon searching the vehicle, they found marijuana and a 9mm handgun.

Wilder was then taken into custody and booked on a charge of possession of a concealed weapon. However, he was reportedly cooperative throughout the ordeal.

The Bronze Bomber’s arrest has sparked controversy and raised questions about the legality of carrying firearms in public.

Wilder’s an explosive fighter with an impressive record of 43-2-1, with 42 knockouts on his record. A native of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Wilder made his professional boxing debut at the age of 23. He’s known for his powerful right hand, which has earned him the nickname “The Bronze Bomber.” At 6-foot-7, he towers over most opponents, making him a force to be reckoned with in the ring.

While the circumstances surrounding Wilder’s arrest are concerning, it is important to note that he has not been convicted of any crimes at this time. It is also worth noting that carrying a concealed weapon without a permit is a serious offense in California. Wilder may face significant legal consequences if found guilty.

Deontay Wilder’s arrest serves as a reminder that even famous athletes make mistakes in their career.