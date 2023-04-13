Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder believes he easily carries more power than Mike Tyson.

When it comes to knockout power today, most boxing fans think of Wilder who has knocked out every single one of his opponents other than Tyson Fury.

Of course, back in the day, Tyson was known for his own explosive knockout power as the former heavyweight champion scored a remarkable 21 first-round knockout wins with 44 of his 50 professional wins coming by knockout as well.

But as far as Wilder is concerned, there is no comparison between the pair’s power — and that isn’t a slight on Tyson either.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“It’s me! That is not even an argument no more, come on. It’s me, It’s me, it’s not arguable, and there is nothing wrong with that,” Wilder told ES News (via BoxingSocial). “Like I told Mike, as history unfolds, they say that it repeats itself, but it is supposed to be better than the past history. There is nothing wrong with that, because I love all the old-school fighters that came forward, like I told Mike, that is how it is supposed to be.

“The new generation is supposed to come up and pass the old generation, because if that doesn’t occur that means that we haven’t accomplished anything, we haven’t evolved into nothing. This world is all about timing and patience and good decision-making.

“If you ain’t evolving, then you are behind, you get left behind, you are becoming part of the problem that we are trying to get rid of. I told Mike, you paved the way for me, like Muhammad Ali had paved the way for you and I will pave the way for those who are coming behind me.”

While Wilder brings up a valid point that today’s boxers will naturally be better than boxers of the past, it’s still very much up for debate as to whether he carries more knockout power than Mike Tyson.