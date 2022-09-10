Detroit Lions: 4 bold predictions for Week 1 vs. Eagles

The Detroit Lions Week 1 action will pit them up against the up-and-coming Philadelphia Eagles. After a tough 2021 season, the Lions are hoping to improve during the 2022 season, but it will be tough to do so right out of the gate against a strong Eagles squad. With Sunday right around the corner, we will be making our Lions Week 1 predictions for their bout against the Eagles.

For much of the 2022 season, the Lions were miserable. They didn’t win a game until Week 13, and while they looked better over the final few weeks of the season, they ended up losing their grip of the top overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, and settled for the second overall pick instead.

The way the Lions closed out their 2021 season offered hope that their 2022 season could be better. While they likely won’t be a playoff team, the Lions could end up surprising people this year. With that being said, let’s take a look at four bold predictions for the Lions in their Week 1 matchup against Philadelphia.

4. Detroit Lions CB Jeff Okudak pick-off Jalen Hurts

The third overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, Jeff Okudah has had a rough start to his career. Okudah had an inconsistent 2020 campaign, but was looking forward to improving during the 2021 season. Unfortunately, Okudah tore his achilles in Detroit’s season opener against the San Francisco 49ers last year, and missed the rest of the Lions season.

Okudah is good to go for the 2022 season, though, and will be starting alongside Amani Oruwariye at cornerback. Okudah will probably see a lot of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith throughout the day, which will be a tough task for Okudah in his first game action in nearly a year. Okudah will end up picking off Jalen Hurts along the way, but it ends up being one of the only things that goes right for the Lions defense against Philly.

3. Detroit Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson struggles in his first pro game

Aidan Hutchinson is entering the NFL as one of the most hyped pass rushing prospects in recent memory. Hutchinson fell to the Lions at the second overall pick of the draft, and Detroit happily used their top overall pick on the dynamic pass rusher. Hutchinson has shown his skills early and often throughout training camp and preseason action, and it looks like the Lions may have a future star on their hands.

But in his first professional game, Hutchinson will struggle against the Eagles. Philly wants to execute their read-option offense around Hurts, and Hutchinson’s speed and strength is Detroit’s best chance to blow it up. The Eagles offensive line will divert extra attention to Hutchinson, and he ends up having a quiet day as Hurts and Philadelphia’s offense move the ball up and down the field at will.

2. Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff and WR Amon-Ra St. Brown will connect for two touchdowns

One of the main reasons the Lions were able to turn things around late in the 2021 season is because Jared Goff finally found a top-tier target he could consistently rely on in Amon-Ra St. Brown. The 2021 fourth-round pick was slowly integrated into the offense, but when he found his way into the starting lineup, he was deadly. St. Brown’s numbers from Week 12 on (51 REC, 560 YDS, 5 TD) put him among the top wide receivers in the league during that six week stretch.

Goff and St. Brown will look to pick up right where they left off last season. It will be tough to do, as the Eagles have a strong secondary, but St. Brown will continue to prove he’s one of the best wideouts in the league. Goff will have an uneven game going up against Philly, but he does manage to connect with St. Brown for the Lions only two touchdowns of the game, as the pair continue to look like a strong duo early in the season.

1. The Detroit Lions will get blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles by a score of 41-17

There are going to be some things that go right for Detroit in this game, but ultimately this matchup is going to be about the improvements the Eagles made this offseason. Hurts and the Eagles offense will establish the read-option early and often, and he will turn that into two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns for himself after a slow start to the game.

Goff will have some strong moments, with his connection to St. Brown being a highlight, but it’s clear the Lions offense still has some things to work out. Getting the ground game more involved will be key, and getting Goff comfortable with his other targets will be big too. The score will leave a bad taste in the Lions mouth, but it will be clear that they are starting off in a better spot than last season.