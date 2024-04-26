The New York Jets stayed active during the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Aaron Rodgers was impressed with what the Jets were able to accomplish and clearly sees New York's vision heading into the 2024 season.
Entering the event with the No. 10 overall pick, the Jets moved back one spot with the Minnesota Vikings. In the process, they acquired the No. 127 and No. 157 picks while trading No. 203. With their selection, New York drafted Penn State offensive lineman Olu Fashanu.
Rodgers loved what Joe Douglas was able to cook up in the first round. With the words, “We trust Joe,” New York's quarterback made it clear that he approves of the Jets' draft haul through day one, via the Pat McAfee Show, h/t Rich Cimini of ESPN.
“It wasn't necessarily the top of the needs list, but I know they loved Olu,” Rodgers said. “I love what Joe did, moving back and getting a couple of more picks.”
“Olu is a mauler,” Rodgers continued. “He had an incredible career at Penn State. He's not going to jump into tackle right away. We'll see if we can work him in at guard. I think he's going to have a long career in the league, much longer than I'm in New Jersey.”
While Rodgers says adding Fashanu wasn't a dire need, it's clear the Jets needed major help across the offensive line. New York allowed 64 sacks in 2023, the third-most in the league. Even if Fashanu isn't a starting tackle from day one, the Jets knew they needed some help in the trenches. Especially with Aaron Rodgers coming off of injury, keeping him upright in the pocket will be crucial to success.
What Olu Fashanu gives Jets
New York signed Tyron Smith and John Simpson and traded for Morgan Moses. They have two picks from the 2023 NFL Draft in Alijah Vera-Tucker and Joe Tippmann penciled in to start. But even with the additions and holdovers, the Jets knew they needed more. And that's where Olu Fashanu comes in.
The mammoth 6-foot-6, 313 pounder spent four years at Penn State, appearing in 29 games. He didn't allow a single sack across his 733-pass blocking attempts, earning numerous accolades along the way. In 2023 alone, Fashanu was a Consensus All-American, First-Team All-Big Ten and the Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year award winner.
Now, Olu Fashanu will be tasked with blocking for Aaron Rodgers. He'll be on the same roster as Smith, a player he says he looked up to as he learned the position. After a disastrous 2023 campaign, New York is looking for much brighter lights in 2024. Fashanu is now here to help guide the way. And he couldn't be more excited, via Cimini.
“I feel like I'm living a fairytale or something like that,” Fashanu said of playing with Smith. “He was the first player I ever watched, watching film as a tackle. I didn't start playing football until I was a freshman in high school. Him at the time, he was the absolute standard at left tackle.”
“So for me, getting the opportunity to watch years upon film of him and now getting this great opportunity to learn from him, what more could I ask for?”