Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes, Travis Kelce and other Chiefs are under scrutiny for their controversial pic after the parade shooting.

Fallout from the tragic shooting at the Chiefs' victory parade continues, with controversy now surrounding one of the stars of the team — Travis Kelce, in addition to Brittany Mahomes, many other Chiefs and presumably Patrick Mahomes as well — deciding to attend a private team dinner in the aftermath of the deadly shooting.

Travis Kelce and Patrick and Brittany Mahomes both posted heartfelt condolence messages to the city of Kansas City after the horrific incident. However, later in the day a post-parade picture at a restaurant was taken in which Kelce, Brittany Mahomes and Chiefs players such as Creed Humphrey, Matt Bushman and Tommy Townsend are seen smiling and having a good time.

The picture raised a number of ethical questions and concerns for Chiefs kingdom. For starters, people wanted to know if it was Patrick Mahomes behind the camera taking the picture. That is presumed to be the case, with his wife Brittany Mahomes in attendance, though it's not confirmed at this point.

The bigger question though, however, is — was it right for the team to be out celebrating the Super Bowl victory even after a mass shooting that killed one and left many others injured?

This is unfortunately a gray area that has come up not just in this particular tragedy but is something Americans must grapple with after every mass shooting these days. Such incidents have become so heartbreakingly (and infuriatingly) common with the proliferation of guns in our culture, that how to balance mourning with going about our normal daily lives in the face of unspeakable tragedies is a constant dilemma we must all grapple with.

No one is questioning the remorse these players all must feel for the victims, and certainly the Chiefs had a right to celebrate their Super Bowl win, but was it right to do so in such a public way mere hours after the incident?

Travis Kelce was also reported by Page Six to have been taking selfies with police officers after they whisked him away from the parade scene following the shooting.

Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes all said the right things after the shooting, but the old axiom that actions speak louder than words seems to apply here. These Chiefs superstars may need to start thinking about an action of support that could help counter the unfortunate optics of the party pic.