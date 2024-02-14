Patrick Mahomes shared a message after the tragic events that unfolded on Wednesday during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade.

Wednesday's Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade was supposed to be a day purely for celebration between the fans, players, and coaches. Instead, the parade ended in tragedy as gun shots were fired and as of this story's writing, one person has died and nine people were hurt, according to Marcus Officer of FOX 4 News Kansas City. Three suspects are reportedly in custody, according to Officer.

Patrick Mahomes shared a four-word message on X (formerly Twitter) following the devastating event that occurred on Wednesday.

“Praying for Kansas City,” Mahomes wrote.

