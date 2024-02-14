Wednesday's Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade was supposed to be a day purely for celebration between the fans, players, and coaches. Instead, the parade ended in tragedy as gun shots were fired and as of this story's writing, one person has died and nine people were hurt, according to Marcus Officer of FOX 4 News Kansas City. Three suspects are reportedly in custody, according to Officer.

Patrick Mahomes shared a four-word message on X (formerly Twitter) following the devastating event that occurred on Wednesday.

“Praying for Kansas City,” Mahomes wrote.

RECOMMENDED
Isiah Pacheco and a baby goat stand in front of Chiefs logo, Patrick Mahomes and Super Bowl parade viewers look from the background
Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco carries a goat at Kansas City's Super Bowl parade

Christopher Smith ·

Kansas City Chiefs star Willie Gay in front of Arrowhead Stadium.
Chiefs' Willie Gay steals the show at Super Bowl parade

Zachary Weinberger ·

Chiefs GM Brett Veach at Super Bowl parade
Chiefs' GM trolls rest of the NFL at Super Bowl 58 parade

Peter Sampson ·

More to come on this story.

 