Travis Kelce shares his thoughts following the tragic shooting incident that took place during the Chiefs Super Bowl parade and celebration on Wednesday afternoon.

Chiefs' star Travis Kelce has expressed his thoughts on the heartbreaking shooting incident that happened during the team's Super Bowl parade on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Kansas City Police Department, the shooting occurred near the garage west of Union Station, leading to several casualties. Currently, as per NBC News, one fatality has been reported, with three individuals in critical condition, five in serious condition, and one with non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting left a total of 22 people injured, including nine children. Law enforcement has apprehended three suspects in connection with the incident.

I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today. My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me. — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) February 15, 2024

Travis Kelce took to his Twitter/X profile to share his thoughts on the incident.

“I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today. My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me.”

The Kansas City Chiefs, along with the NFL, issued statements through their social media accounts.

The statement from the Kansas City Chiefs read, “We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today's parade and rally. Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all of Kansas City. We are in close communication with the Mayor's office as well as the Kansas City Police Department. At this time, we have confirmed that all of our players, coaches, staff and their families are safe and accounted for. We thank the local law enforcement officers and first responders who were on-scene to assist.”

The NFL statement read, “We are deeply saddened by the senseless shooting that occurred today near the end of the rally in Kansas City for the Chiefs. Our thoughts are with the victims and everyone affected. We are grateful for the quick and thorough response by law enforcement and emergency personnel.”

During a press conference, Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves stated that no motive has been obtained yet and no information on the suspects has been released. The individuals in custody are currently referred to as being detained. However, the Kansas City Police have successfully recovered the firearms used in the shooting incident.

“We have recovered firearms. I don’t have a number for you or a caliber. We have recovered firearms,” Graves stated.

The investigation into the shooting is currently ongoing at the time of this writing.