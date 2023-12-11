Max Muncy of the Los Angeles Dodgers compared the reporting surrounding Shohei Ohtani's free agency to Aaron Judge.

The Los Angeles Dodgers landed the big fish they have been planning to go after for years in Shohei Ohtani on a 10-year, $700 million contract, but that was not before there were reports and wild speculation that he was going to go to the Toronto Blue Jays. Shohei Ohtani's new Dodgers teammate Max Muncy spoke about the reporting, and compared it to Aaron Judge's free agency last offseason, when there was an erroneous report that he was headed to the San Francisco Giants.

“I feel like with any big trade or big signing this always happens,” Max Muncy said on Foul Territory. “If you look at last year, was it the Arson Judge incident? You know there's all sorts of things that happen, especially with trades, they say one thing's done. You know I remember before we got Scherzer I thought it was a done deal he was going to the Padres. You know, you always have to wait until the final details come out. I feel like the preliminary reports don't always get it right.”

In the end, Ohtani decided to go where most thought he would end up, and that was the Dodgers. The contract has an interesting structure, with a ton of deferred money to help the Dodgers spend more to help the team compete. It will be interesting to see who the team is able to add.

For now, Muncy and the Dodgers will enjoy adding possibly the best baseball player of all time to their roster for 2024.