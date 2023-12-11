Fans now know exactly when Shohei Ohtani will officially debut with the Dodgers, as the team is set to battle the Padres in Seoul

Los Angeles Dodgers fans now know the exact date and time of when Shohei Ohtani will make his grand debut with one of MLB's most legendary franchises. The club will clash with National League West foe, the San Diego Padres, on Wednesday, March 20 in Seoul, South Korea at 6 a.m. ET, per ESPN's Alex Feuz.

Ohtani stepping up to the batter's box in Dodger Blue for the first time was always going to be a spectacle, but now it will fortuitously allow the league to further promote the game on the big international stage that the Gocheok Sky Dome provides. Given Ohtani's megastar status in Asia- he's not doing too shabby in the United States, either- this should be an electric way to jump start the 2024 season.

The best player in baseball today made his long-awaited free agency decision over the weekend, agreeing to a 10-year contract with the Dodgers for a staggering $700 million. An unprecedented talent joining forces with the most winningest team of the decade (360-186 record since 2020). Commissioner Rob Manfred is surely overflowing with jubilation over the marketability opportunities this historic union should open up for the MLB.

Shohei Ohtani set for massive, international debut with Dodgers

And Seoul will get the first glimpse of it. Baseball is often criticized for the manner in which it promotes its top stars, but pitting the stacked rosters of LA and San Diego (admittedly a lot lighter after Juan Soto trade) against one another in South Korea is a savvy business move. Shohei Ohtani takes it up to remarkably high levels.

The 29-year-old native of Japan is not going to pitch in 2024 but will still be poised to captivate the masses with his big bat. He posted a terrific .304/.412/.654/1.066 slash line with 44 home runs and 95 RBIs in just 135 games last season to earn unanimous American League MVP honors.

But Ohtani has struggled in a small sample size versus the Padres, hitting .103 in 29 at-bats. He hopes to boost those numbers and make a great first impression for the Dodgers in March.