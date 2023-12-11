The Dodgers and the Yankees make a deal in the offseason just after they landed Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto, respectively.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are not done dealing in the offseason.

Just after they landed the biggest prize in the MLB free agency in the form of Shohei Ohtani, the Dodgers got back to work and acquired infielder prospect Trey Sweeney from the New York Yankees, per Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.

“Sources: The Yankees are sending shortstop prospect Trey Sweeney to the Dodgers in exchange for LHRP Victor Gonzalez and 2B/3B Jorbit Vivas. This clears two 40-man-roster spots to make room for Shohei Ohtani and Joe Kelly.”

The Yankees took Sweeney 20th overall in the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft. In 2023, Sweeney played for Double-A Somerset Patriots and batted .252/.367/.411 with 13 home runs and 49 RBIs through 100 games (472 plate appearances).

At the time of the trade, Sweeney was ranked as the Yankees' eighth-best prospect. Although Sweeney is now headed to the Dodgers, New York still has great shortstop equity in their system, with the likes of George Lombard Jr. and Roderick Arias still part of the Yankees' organization.

Sweeney's arrival in Los Angeles will boost the Dodgers' prospect infielder pool, particularly in the shortstop position. Joendry Vargas was the only shortstop on the Dodgers' top 30 prospect rankings before the acquisition of Sweeney.

Meanwhile, Victor Gonzalez played for the Dodgers from 2020 to 2023, during which he went 9-4 with a 3.22 ERA and 3.35 FIP across 34 appearances (89.1 innings). He was not able to pitch in the 2022 season because of an injury but was able to make a successful return to the mound in 2023 (3-3, 4.01 ERA, 3.40 FIP). He can get a significant role in the Yankees' bullpen that had the best relievers ERA (3.34) in 2023.