The Dodgers star couldn't contain his laughter around the SNL alum.

Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts can seemingly do it all. He can hit, run, throw, and play multiple positions in the field.

But apparently, Betts is a fan of comedy and NFL hockey.

The Dodgers MVP candidate took in Thursday night's Los Angeles Kings vs. Detroit Red Wings matchup while hanging out with none other than comedy star Will Ferrell, and he couldn't contain his laughter:

Mookie Betts and Will Ferrell was the collab we didn't know we needed 😂#GoKingsGo | @Dodgers pic.twitter.com/IUigDpWPS7 — LA Kings (@LAKings) January 5, 2024

Mookie Betts is one of the most versatile superstars in MLB. He played right field, second base, and shortstop for the Dodgers in 2023, so it's no surprise to see him pop up in other avenues as well.

Of course, his multi-positional days may be behind him. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Betts will be the Dodgers starting second baseman to begin the 2024 campaign.

Betts expressed a desire to play second base with Team USA during the 2023 World Baseball Classic. That led to rumors about Betts possibly switching positions full-time.

Instead, Betts played a versatile role for the most part this past season. He was still known as a primary outfielder though.

Expect Betts to have another massive season in 2024. As part of a lineup featuring Freddie Freeman and now Shohei Ohtani, the Dodgers have a chance to score a lot of runs. With so much firepower in the offense, team's can't necessarily afford to pitch around Betts.

Betts and the Dodgers enter next season as the World Series favorites. After back-to-back successful regular seasons without a playoff series win to show for it, the pressure is on Betts and the rest of the team to show up big this year.