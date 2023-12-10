The expectations are even greater now for Dave Roberts to lead the Dodgers to a World Series in 2024 after Shohei Ohtani's signing.

In the Los Angeles Dodgers' pursuit of a World Series championship, the recent signing of Shohei Ohtani has added both a monumental chapter and an immense weight to the narrative. Ohtani's arrival, marked by a record-breaking 10-year, $700 million contract, positions the Dodgers to boast the most compelling and formidable lineup in baseball. However, it likewise places a ticking clock on skipper Dave Roberts and the Dodgers' World Series aspirations.

Shohei Ohtani's signing adds spark to the Dodgers' lineup, but overshadows everything else

The addition of Ohtani injects unparalleled talent into an already star-studded lineup, potentially forming the best 1-2-3 punch in baseball with Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and Ohtani. Add in Max Muncy and Will Smith, and if healthy, there won't be a more dangerous lineup in all of baseball. It will be a cast that those even in Tinseltown could only dream of putting together.

Like Ohtani has done so often during his career, his overwhelming presence, which will likely help produce an offensive powerhouse of a team that most have hardly seen, will cast a large shadow that will have many overlooking the Dodgers' overwhelming need in 2024. Despite Ohtani's remarkable skills on the mound, his absence due to a second Tommy John surgery adds a layer of complexity to an already depleted pitching staff.

The appeal to Ohtani to begin with, and one that undoubtedly coaxed the Dodgers into making his historical $700 million deal, was not just his offensive prowess but that of his skills on the mound that have given him a 3.01 lifetime ERA. The Dodgers won't be seeing that side of him next season, though, which further puts Roberts and the organization in a bind with their starting rotation.

Like Ohtani, Tony Gonsolin won't be available to pitch in 2024 due to recovering from Tommy John, according to CBS Sports. Meanwhile, Walker Buehler is set to return from his second Tommy John in the upcoming season, while Dustin May, who already has a long line of injuries, has an uncertain timetable for his return. The Dodgers likely aren't done making moves this offseason, but finding quality starting pitching isn't exactly easy. Can Ohtani, at least offensively, make up for a subpar pitching staff this season and save Roberts' job that most likely will be on the line?

Starting rotation challenges or not, Dave Roberts enters pivotal 2024 season, especially with Ohtani's signing

Over the last decade, the Dodgers have been the standard-bearers of regular-season dominance, clinching 100-plus wins in three of the last four full seasons. Yet, their postseason journey has consistently ended in heartbreak during that stretch.

In 2021, their season came to an end in six games against the Atlanta Braves in the NLCS. But it was in the last two seasons, where they couldn't get past the NLDS, winning just one game total in those series, that was so disappointing. No matter how gaudy their rosters have been, the Dodgers have become synonymous with unfulfilled potential, providing fans in Hollywood with more thrilling teaser trailers rather than a full-length feature film.

Since 2013, the Dodgers have won the NL West all but one time, posting seasons of 90-plus to 100-plus wins. But again—no World Series. That is until 2020, a season that was pandemic-impacted and caused a truncated schedule of 60 games. The Dodgers were able to clinch their first World Series title that season since 1988. However, through no fault of their own, that title is accompanied by a major asterisk that raises questions about the team's ability to secure a championship in a conventional, full-length season. This scrutiny invariably falls on the shoulders of Roberts, who, despite managing since 2015, faces the challenge of proving that his and the Dodgers' success isn't tied to a season with favorable circumstances.

While the spotlight shines brightly on Ohtani's historic signing and the promise of an awe-inspiring lineup, it casts an equally intense glare on Roberts and the Dodgers' ability to translate regular-season success into postseason triumph. The clock is ticking, and as the Dodgers embark on this new era, the question remains: can they turn their exciting teasers into a cinematic masterpiece, or will they once again fall short of the Hollywood ending they so desperately seek? Only time will tell if Ohtani's arrival will be the catalyst for a storybook ending or if it will add another chapter to the Dodgers' saga of unmet expectations.