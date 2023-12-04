Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Mookie Betts will be the team's starting second baseman in 2024

Mookie Betts is one of the most versatile superstars in MLB. He played right field, second base, and shortstop in 2023. So where will Betts spend the majority of the time in 2024?

It should be noted that Betts was already expected to play more second base in 2024. Shortstop may have been a possibility, but all signs indicate that LA will give Gavin Lux another opportunity to start at the position after missing all of 2023 due to an injury. It looks like Lux's double-play partner will consistently be Betts though, according to manager Dave Roberts.

On MLB Network's High Heat, Roberts said Betts will be the Dodgers starting second baseman to begin the 2024 campaign, via Alanna Rizzo of MLB Network.

Betts is still expected to spend some time in right field. Barring a change though, second base will be his primary position.

Mookie Betts moving to second base

Betts expressed a desire to play second base with Team USA during the 2023 World Baseball Classic. That led to rumors about Betts possibly switching positions full-time.

Instead, Betts played a versatile role for the most part this past season. He was still known as a primary outfielder though. Now, the Dodgers may be extra aggressive in terms of adding outfield help with Betts set to patrol second in 2024.

More Dodgers updates

Rizzo also revealed that the Dodgers will consider re-signing JD Martinez to be their DH if they fail to sign Shohei Ohtani. Los Angeles is hoping that Ohtani chooses to sign with the Dodgers though.

The Dodgers are going to be one of the busiest teams in baseball moving forward. If Ohtani agrees to a contract with the team, then LA will still need to address their pitching rotation and outfield. If Ohtani signs elsewhere, bringing in a DH, whether it's Martinez or someone else, will be important as well.

