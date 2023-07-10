Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman talked about participating in his seventh MLB All-Star Game at All-Star Media Day with MLB greats Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz.

Freeman, 33, said the All-Star Game is “all about the kids for me. Charlie is more excited than all of us combined coming to All-Star Games,” he said about his 6-year-old son. “That was the big thing two years ago, I was hitting like .220 in May, and he goes ‘Dad, I'm gonna need you to play better so we can go to the All-Star Game.' ”

Jeter, Rodriguez and Ortiz got a big laugh out of that one.

“Luckily I made it, and I think that's what's so fun as you get older and you have kids, is how excited they are. Going down to breakfast this morning, he was all excited to see all the All-Stars. He doesn't care that Dad is one, he just wants to see Ronald [Acuña Jr.] and Shohei [Ohtani] and all those guys.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Freeman also said he enjoys seeing the older guys, the multiple-time All-Stars, and the future Hall of Famers making their last appearances in the All-Star Game. He remembers playing in All-Star Games against these three legends on the panel and cherishes those moments. Freddie Freeman's second All-Star Game was Derek Jeter's last.

The 7x All-Star joked that he's hoping this won't be his last All-Star Game. He said he has to make one more because Charlie wants him to do the Home Run Derby again.

Still, Freeman feels like he's getting older in the sport, and that's why these moments mean more to him. He played with Jack Wilson over a decade ago on the Atlanta Braves, and Wilson's son, Jacob, was drafted sixth overall by the Oakland A's on Sunday at the MLB Draft. His reaction was “we're getting there boys!”

Jeter, Rodriguez and Ortiz have 38 All-Star selections between them, so they certainly understand how that feels.