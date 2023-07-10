The 2023 MLB All-Star Game will take place Tuesday night in Seattle at T-Mobile Park. On Monday the lineups for both the American League and National League were announced, with Shohei Ohtani and Ronald Acuña Jr headlining for both leagues, via MLB on Twitter.

The AL’s #AllStarGame starting lineup (Tuesday, 8 pm ET on @MLBONFOX):

Semien 2B

Ohtani DH

Arozarena LF

Seager SS

Díaz 1B

García RF

Hays CF

Jung 3B

Heim C

Cole P — MLB (@MLB) July 10, 2023

The American League lineup will be led off by Marcus Semien, followed by Shohei Ohtani and Randy Arozarena. Corey Seager will be hitting cleanup, while Yandy Díaz hits fifth and Adolis Garcis takes the sixth spot. The seven, eight and nine spots in the order will be taken up by Austin Hays, Josh Jung, and Jonah Heim; Gerrit Cole will be toeing the rubber for the AL. While the AL has a tantalizing lineup, the National League is throwing out just as good of an order.

The NL’s #AllStarGame starting lineup (Tuesday, 8 pm ET on @MLBONFOX):

Acuña Jr. RF

Freeman 1B

Betts CF

Martinez DH

Arenado 3B

Arraez 2B

Murphy C

Carroll LF

Arcia SS

Gallen P — MLB (@MLB) July 10, 2023

Leading off will be leading vote-getter Ronald Acuña Jr, and his former teammate Freddie Freeman will hit second in front of Freeman's current teammate Mookie Betts. In the cleanup spot, JD Martinez will round out three straight Los Angeles Dodgers stars in the lineup, while St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado takes up the fifth spot. The highest average in baseball will see the plate at sixth in the order in Luis Arraez, while Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy will hit seventh. Corbin Carroll and Orlando Arcia will take the last two spots, while Zac Gallen will be starting for the NL.

Both lineups are stacked and the MLB All-Star Game should be another highly entertaining affair. Tune into the game on Tuesday night to see these guys rake all over T-Mobile Park.