LSU baseball superstars Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews just became the first pair of teammates to go 1st, 2nd overall in MLB draft history. They're also just the third pair of teammates to be selected in the top three. These two young studs won the College World Series less than two weeks ago and now have something new to celebrate together.

The Pittsburgh Pirates selected LSU ace right-hander Paul Skenes with the first overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. Skenes played at Air Force before transferring to LSU a year ago. In his lone season with the Tigers, Skenes posted a 1.69 ERA with an SEC-record 209 strikeouts across 19 starts. At 6-6, 235 lbs, he delivers an easy 100 mph fastball and complements it with a wipeout slider.

In the College World Series, Skenes was completely overpowering. He dominated his last college start against Wake Forest, allowing just two hits in eight shutout innings and striking out nine, helping send the Tigers to the CWS Final.

The Washington Nationals selected Dylan Crews with the second overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. Crews had an awesome season for LSU, earning the elusive Golden Spikes award for his efforts. He slashed a ridiculous .426/.567/.713 with 18 home runs. In 344 plate appearances, he reached base 195 times and scored on 100 of those chances.

Crews is a true five-tool player who can hit for power and contact to all areas of the field. In his last college game, the 18-4 drubbing of the Florida Gators in Game 3 of the CWS Finals, Crews went 4-6, with one RBI, three runs, and a triple.

The Pirates and the Nationals are both getting elite talent at the top of the draft. Fans will be waiting eagerly to see these two in the Show.