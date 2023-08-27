The Los Angeles Dodgers delivered an offensive frenzy on Sunday at Fenway Park, en route to a 7-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox. The Dodgers' stars were out in full force, with Mookie Betts homering and Freddie Freeman making more history as both are in contenders in the National League MVP race.

Freddie Freeman smoked a double off of the green monster in left field, and arrived at second base standing up. The first baseman did a celebratory dance towards his dugout, and this one was extra special. The “double machine” had earned his 50th double of the season, a new Dodgers single-season record with over a month still remaining in the campaign.

Freddie Freeman’s 50th double of the season is the new Dodgers single-season record 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mcxCjN70hp — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 27, 2023

Freeman has been incredible for the Dodgers in his second season with the team, batting at a ridiculous .341 for the team, and is in search of his second MVP award after winning in 2020 with the Atlanta Braves.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

One inning later, his teammate Mookie Betts launched a nuke over the top of the Green Monster for his 35th homer of the season, tied for his career high and still in August. Betts is no stranger to the monster, as he won the 2018 AL MVP award during his decorated tenure with the Red Sox.

Mookie Betts CRUSHED this ball over the Green Monster 🤯 pic.twitter.com/xUeE4ese3z — ClutchPoints MLB (@ClutchpointsMLB) August 27, 2023

Amid the on-field excitement and records set, the odds for NL MVP were flying on FanDuel Sportsbook. What once looked like a locked up award for Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña is now anyones game. Last week, Acuña led the field with -400 odds, while Freeman and Betts were tied for second-best at +550 each.

Only five days later, everything has changed as Betts has overtaken as the favorite with -140 odds, Acuna at +125, and Freeman back at +850. Despite all of Freeman's accomplishments this season and consistent excellence, he is slowly getting overshadowed by Betts' powerful blasts that may lead him to victory in the fight for MVP.