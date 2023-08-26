Mookie Betts is having one hell of a season. The star right fielder is having an excellent second half of the season for the Los Angeles Dodgers. His hot hitting gave LA some much needed breathing room in the playoff race. Amid Mookie's incredible season (and one hell of a return to Fenway), teammate Freddie Freeman shared his thoughts on Betts' hot streak, per MLB.com.

“We’re just trying to do our job and help win games, win the division and win a World Series,” Freeman said. “Obviously, Mookie’s crazy on fire right now. I’m just trying to follow along, keep the line moving and score some runs. His August — pretty much his last 60, 70 games have been pretty incredible.”

Betts is having an incredible 2022 season. He's currently hitting .306 with a 1.008 OPS+ and 34 home runs. Of course, his trademark glove is still making plays, both at right field and at second base, occasionally. If not for Ronald Acuna Jr's own MVP run, the Dodgers RF would be the favorite to win the award. Still, it's hard to understate just how incredible Betts has been.

The Dodgers have taken complete control of the NL West once again. After a bit of a struggle between them, the Diamondbacks, and the Giants, LA has wrestled the lead from both teams and is running away from the division. Another home playoff game is within their sights, along with a chance to capture their first time since 2000.

The question is, can the Dodgers avoid what happened to them in the playoffs last season? LA fell victim to a surging San Diego Padres squad despite holding home-field advantage in the NLDS. We'll see if LA can avenge their brutal loss from last season.