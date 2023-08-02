Lance Lynn's debut with Los Angeles Dodgers was a bit of a mixed bag. Just a few days after he was traded to his new team, the former Chicago White Sox righty made his first start against the Oakland Athletics. In the end, LA came away with the win. After the game, Lynn and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts talked about his first game with the blue-and-white, per Juan Toribio.

“It’s what we needed,” said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. “He was a pro. Efficient. Attacking the zone. Made pitches when he needed to. It’s been quite some time since we’ve had a starter get through seven. So to go out there and use two guys tonight out of the ‘pen and feel really good about tomorrow, it’s just what we needed.”

“We (Dodgers) won, so it was good. That’s all that matters,” Lance Lynn said. “I made a couple mistakes that left the ballpark. But we won, so that’s all that matters.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Lance Lynn's first start with the Dodgers was a success: 7.0 innings pitched, with only five hits and seven strikeouts. Three of those hits came as solo home runs, which was a bit of a bummer. Thankfully, Los Angeles' star hitters were able to give Lynn some much needed run support. It was a resounding start for a player that's been struggling all season long.

The Dodgers are hoping that this outing is a sign of things to come for Lynn. Limiting those moonshots is also a priority, but having someone that can stay in the game for the most part is a godsend for LA. We'll how Lynn fares in his next start for LA.