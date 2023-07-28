The Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox are reportedly finalizing a deal that will send SP Lance Lynn and RP Joe Kelly to LA, per Ken Rosenthal. Chicago's return has yet to be revealed.

Jeff Passan later revealed the full trade.

Full trade, per ESPN sources: Los Angeles Dodgers receive: RH starter Lance Lynn and RH reliever Joe Kelly Chicago White Sox receive: RH starter Nick Nastrini (in Double-A), RH reliever Jordan Leasure (Double-A) and OF Trayce Thompson, who was originally drafted by Chicago. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 28, 2023

The Dodgers have already been busy ahead of the 2023 deadline, acquiring Amed Rosario from the Cleveland Guardians and Kiké Hernandez from the Boston Red Sox. Dave Roberts has been vocal about the Dodgers' desire to add pitching help though. LA was reportedly interested in Lucas Giolito before he was traded to the Los Angeles Angels, so pivoting to another White Sox veteran starter is understandable.

Dodgers: Lance Lynn, Joe Kelly

Lance Lynn hasn't pitched well in 2023. He owns a 6.47 ERA as of this story's publication. It has become clear that both the White Sox and Lynn will benefit from a fresh start. The Dodgers are known for getting the most out of their pitchers, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Lynn turn things around in Los Angeles.

At the very least, Lynn will eat a lot of innings for a Dodgers rotation that features young starters like Bobby Miller and Emmet Sheehan.

Joe Kelly joins Hernandez as former Dodgers making their return to Los Angeles. Both were fan-favorites as well. Kelly started the 2023 season strong but has cooled off over the past month. Nevertheless, he's a capable veteran relief arm who will fit into the team's questionable bullpen.

This trade is interesting without question. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Dodgers as they are made available.