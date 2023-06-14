Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lance Lynn had another tough outing when he faced the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday, giving up five runs, four of them earned in five innings, and Lynn spoke about what he has to do to turn things around.

“All and all, my stuff feels pretty good,” Lance Lynn said, via Scott Merkin of MLB.com. “I have to figure out how to have productive outings because this isn't going to work.”

The outing against the Dodgers brought Lynn's season ERA up to 6.75. It has been a struggle for Lynn all season, as it has been for the White Sox as a whole. They dropped to 29-39 with the loss.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Because the White Sox are in the American League Central, they are 5.5 games out of first place and could still contend for the division title. The Minnesota Twins sit at 34-33, and the Cleveland Guardians are at 31-35.

The White Sox could still make a run for the division, but they need players like Lynn to figure out their struggles. He has been a good pitcher for the White Sox in prior seasons. His best season came in 2021, when the White Sox won the American League Central. He took a bit of a dip in 2022, when the team disappointed as a whole. Now, it is even more of a dip in performance, which is consistent with the team as well.

It will be interesting to see if the White Sox are able to make a run in the division to catch the Twins and Guardians, or if they will continue to fall out of contention and become sellers at this year's trade deadline.