If it's any consolation to the disappointing end to their 2023 MLB season, the Los Angeles Dodgers have three players appearing on the National League's Golden Glove finalists selections. They are Mookie Betts (right field), Freddie Freeman (first base), and David Peralta (left field).

Apart from his great ability at the plate, Betts is also known for his excellent defense in the outfield. In fact, Betts already has six Gold Glove awards so far in his career. He won the first four with his former team, the Boston Red Sox, and the last two with the Dodgers, who finished the 2023 MLB regular season with a 100-62 record. Joining Betts as right field NL Gold Glove finalists are fellow NL West division star Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres and Lane Thomas of the Washington Nationals.

As for Freeman, he gets an opportunity to win his second Gold Glove at first base. He has a Gold Glove in his trophy case, having bagged the honor in 2018 when he was still starring for the Atlanta Braves. Carlos Santana of the Milwaukee Brewers and Christian Walker of the Arizona Diamondbacks are the other first-base Gold Glove finalists in the National League.

Peralta is another Dodgers Gold Glove hopeful this season, as he makes the final cut in the left field together with Ian Happ of the Chicago Cubs and Eddie Rosario of the Braves. Peralta is looking to win his second Gold Glove. He won his first in the 2019 season with the Diamondbacks.