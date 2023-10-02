The job is far from done for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Although they have long won the National League West division and clinched a secure spot in the 2023 MLB postseason in the process, the Dodgers still have plenty of work to do in order for them to make it back to the top of the big leagues. Nevertheless, what they have accomplished in the 2023 MLB regular season — winning 100 games — can't be understated, especially since many doubted whether Los Angeles had what it takes to win that many contests.

That was certainly not lost on the likes of Dave Roberts, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman, per Juan Toribio of MLB.com.

“Dodgers Dave Roberts, Bobby Miller, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman all made sure to mention how they heard people from the outside not expecting them to win this many games this season.”

The Dodgers reached the 100-win plateau on the very last day of the 2023 MLB regular season, as they defeated archrivals San Francisco Giants on the road, 5-2. Los Angeles has been wobbly of late, having won four of their final seven games of the regular season, but the Dodgers will take that victory in the season finale versus the Giants which extended the franchise's streak of 100-win campaigns to three.

Betts and Freeman were both tremendous for the Dodgers in the regular season, finishing with a .987 OPS and .977 OPS, respectively.

Of course, winning 100 games would ultimately mean nothing for the Dodgers if they don't finish the season with a World Series title.

The Dodgers will open their 2023 postseason campaign in an NL Division Series at home on Saturday.