Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith took to social media, specifically Instagram, to thank the fans for their support of the team throughout the season.

After another early disappointing MLB postseason exit for the Dodgers, Smith kept a positive mindset in his message to “Dodgers Nation.”

“Thank you Dodger fans for another great season!” Smith said. “We didn’t finish how we hoped but you all showed out every night! Best fans in baseball!!”

The Dodgers clinched the NL West after another 100-win season with a talented roster of sluggers and solid pitchers and were feeling confident going into the postseason with their first-round bye. However, they would go on to not win any games in this year's playoffs as they were swept by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the National League Divisional Series (NLDS).

While not many players on the Dodgers played to their standards, Smith was productive as in the three games played, he had five hits, batted .417, and two runs batted in (RBIs). He's coming off of a season where he earned his first all-star appearance. During the regular season, he had a batting average of .261, knocked in 76 runs, and hit 19 home runs.

It's on to the next season for the squad again as they'll try to recapture championship gold like they did in 2020. In the last two years, the Dodgers are 1-6 in the NLDS as they lost to the San Diego Padres and now the Diamondbacks according to Sportico. It's safe to say that the organization wants to see them go back to their winning ways.