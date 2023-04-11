A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts is far from satisfied with his performance so far in the 2023 MLB regular season. Betts was asked ahead of Monday night’s series-opening matchup against bitter Dodgers rivals San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park about the season he’s having, and he was pretty blunt with his response.

“It’s been trash,” Mookie Betts told Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register.

Mookie Betts entered the Giants game batting just .250 with a homer and a pair of RBI. He has been striking out at a high rate thus far, as he carried a 20.5 K% into Monday’s contest. He’s never had a single-season strikeout rate worse than 16.3%, so it’s definitely frustrating for Mookie Betts to see him get punched out often this early in the season. However, he also had seven walks going into the San Francisco series to help boost his OBP (.386) and OPS (.831) through 10 appearances this season.

The 30-year-old outfielder must be thrilled, though, with the way he kicked things off against the Giants, as he went deep with a leadoff home run in the first inning to put the Dodgers on the board first. That was his 37th career leadoff blast of his career and 17th as a member of the Dodgers, also according to Plunkett.

Mookie gets things started in San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/FFFw6A2kvP — MLB (@MLB) April 11, 2023

The season is still very young and it should just be matter of time before Mookie Betts starts to consistently cut down on his strikeouts just like he’s always done in the past.

In 2022, Betts slashed .269/.340/.533 with 35 home runs and 82 RBI.