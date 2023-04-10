Matt Zemek has written for various sports websites and publications since 2001. He was the editor of the NBA site Crossover Chronicles in the 2016 NBA season. He was a contributing editor to the now-defunct site FanRag Sports in 2017. He currently lives in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the San Francisco Giants. Our MLB odds series has our Dodgers Giants prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Dodgers Giants.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are struggling, just 5-5 through the first 10 games of their season. They went 3-5 in eight games against the Arizona Diamondbacks, losing three straight games in Phoenix to finish their weekend series. Los Angeles won the series opener this past Thursday but then watched its pitching crumble in three straight losses to the D-Backs from Friday through Sunday. The Dodgers allowed more than 10 runs in consecutive games on Saturday and Sunday, a very rare thing for an organization which has been so relentlessly consistent over the past several regular seasons. It might be too early to say this is a gut-check moment for the Dodgers, but then again, a team which has cruised through most of the last several regular seasons has been called soft and lacking in backbone. If the Dodgers can’t forcefully respond to this early-season losing streak, they could lose confidence and allow the season to get away from them. This is certainly an important game and a very meaningful series for Los Angeles, given its slow start.

Here are the Dodgers-Giants MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Giants Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+116)

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-140)

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How To Watch Dodgers vs. Giants

TV: SportsNet LA (Dodgers) / NBC Sports Bay Area (Giants) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 9:45 p.m. ET/6:45 p.m. PT

*Watch Dodgers-Giants LIVE on fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

The Dodgers have the right man on the mound in this game. Julio Urias pitched like an ace last year, and while he didn’t win the National League Cy Young Award, he certainly meant everything to the Dodgers. He was a profoundly stabilizing presence on the mound and in the clubhouse. He regularly calmed the waters for the team at various points during the 2022 campaign. These are the moments when he is at his best, and when his value emerges so fully for the Dodgers. Los Angeles is coming off a losing streak. It is limping into San Francisco with a lot of doubts and questions swirling around the team. This is when aces step up and change the trajectory of a season.

The other thing to point out is that the Giants do not have an elite hitting arsenal. The Giants were contained by the Kansas City Royals’ pitching staff for most of the past weekend. Dodger pitching might have been blown away by the Diamondbacks, but the Giants aren’t likely to take advantage of L.A.’s inconsistent arms to the same degree — not even close.

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

The Dodgers are reeling, and their pitching is getting blasted. It’s not just the starters, either — it’s also the bullpen. Los Angeles is giving up runs early in games, in the middle of games, and late in games. Nearly everyone on that pitching staff is feeling real-world stress. Until the Dodgers can settle down, they don’t deserve nearly as much of a betting advantage as many people think they do (or should). The Giants have staff ace Logan Webb on the mound. He can mix speeds and get Dodger hitters off balance all night long.

Final Dodgers-Giants Prediction & Pick

The Dodgers have lost three in a row. It is simply unlikely that they will lose four in a row. Take Los Angeles.

Final Dodgers-Giants Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5