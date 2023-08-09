Arizona Diamondbacks star outfielder Corbin Carroll recently joined Los Angeles Dodgers MVP candidate Mookie Betts' podcast On Base with Mookie Betts presented by Bleacher Report. The two rival outfielders discussed a number of different topics, including the Jose Ramirez-Tim Anderson brawl.

“The other day in Cleveland, there was a brawl that went on,” Betts said. “When you're playing a sport, trying to feed your family, you're around the boys all day, every day for eight months. Things just kind of boil over, it could be anything, right? That was kind of crazy. I would have been the umpire. He started in there and he backed out of there… TA (Tim Anderson) is my boy, he (Jose Ramirez) got 'em.”

Corbin Carroll then told Mookie Betts that Arizona had a meeting in their clubhouse about potential fights following the Ramirez-Anderson brawl.

“We had a team meeting about it,” Carroll said. “Players only. We said if someone gets knocked out on the field, there is no way that there is… nothing thrown after that. No one fought after. You gotta protect your boy, right?”

Betts and Carroll then came to a brawl agreement if one were to ever break out between the Dodgers and Diamondbacks.

“If there is a fight that breaks out with us, I love you guys to death, I'm just gonna be pulling people out of there,” Mookie Betts told Carroll.

“So that's our agreement, if we ever brawl we'll come hold each other back?” Carroll responded.

The two then shook hands and Betts concluded the segment by stating, “truce.”