The Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox provided some major fireworks on Saturday, though it didn’t have anything to do with the game. Jose Ramirez and Tim Anderson threw hands in a dugout-clearing skirmish where Ramirez landed a right hook on Anderson, sending him to the ground.

After Ramirez slid into second base for a double, he had some words for Anderson. That led to some shoving, and then some punches. White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech held back the Guardians' third baseman before his teammates got to him and de-escalated the situation.

Jose Ramirez and Tim Anderson go at it during the White Sox vs. Guardians game 😲 (via @NBCSWhiteSox) pic.twitter.com/qg843iZ4DS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 6, 2023

Ramirez's frustration with Anderson had gone back to the prior game, according to Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal. Anderson's tags on Guardians players had been a bit hard, which the Cleveland star did not appreciate.

“I think he's been disrespecting the game for a while,” Ramirez said through a translator, via the Akron Beacon Journal. “I even had the chance to tell him [earlier] during the game, ‘Don't do this stuff. That's disrespectful. Don't start tagging people like that because, in reality, we're here trying to find ways to provide for our families.' And when he does things he does on the bases, he can get somebody out of the game.

In the prior game, a tag from Anderson had pushed Brayan Rocchio off the bag, controversially resulting in an out. Ramirez tried to tell him to stop tags like that before things got out of hand. He was clearly not receptive to the message, resulting in one of — if not the — biggest brawls of the MLB season.

“I was telling him to stop doing that, and then as soon as that play happened, he tagged me again really hard, more than needed,” the Guardians star continued, via the Akron Beacon Journal. “And then he had the reaction, he said I want to fight, and if you want to fight, I have to defend myself.”

Anderson was removed from the game while Ramirez was pinch-ran for by Jose Tena, who later scored. The White Sox held on to win by a score of 7-4. Meanwhile, fans had begun to dig up old tweets from Anderson, adding more insult to his injury.