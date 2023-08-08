Ronald Acuna Jr is still the favorite to win the National League MVP. Los Angeles Dodgers stars Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts are making cases as well, however. Betts, who smashed a grand slam in Monday's win over the San Diego Padres, reacted to receiving “MVP” chants during a postgame interview with Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA.

“It's cool, it's cool,” Betts said of the MVP chants. “There's a guy that's hitting right behind me (Freeman) that's doing very well for himself so we will see what happens.”

Betts and Freeman are proving to be one of the best superstar duos in baseball. Arguably the best element of the duo is the way they support each other. Betts and Freeman appear to genuinely be happy for one another when one of them accomplishes something impressive on the field.

Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman played a crucial role in helping the Dodgers take three of four from the Padres in San Diego over the weekend.

Dodgers: Mookie Betts making MVP case

As Betts mentioned, Freeman is making a strong MVP case for himself. Following a fairly inconsistent start to the year (for his standards anyway) Betts has roared back in convincing fashion though.

The Dodgers star outfielder (and sometimes 2B/SS) is currently slashing .285/.386/.579 with a .965 OPS and 30 home runs. He's also scored 91 runs, tallied 71 RBI, and stolen eight bases. In other words, Mookie Betts is having one of the best seasons of his MLB career.

Will Betts win the NL MVP? With Acuna Jr and Freeman in the mix it will be difficult. Mookie can give himself a legitimate opportunity if he continues to dominate in just about every facet of the game.