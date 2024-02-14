He's about to tear the league apart.

MLB Spring Training has arrived for the Los Angeles Dodgers. After their insane offseason moves that were headlined by getting Shohei Ohtani, it's now time to test their chemistry as a team. A lot of newcomers are joining the squad and some of them are already impressing veterans. Walker Buehler and Tyler Glasnow saw their jaws drop after they got a sight of a one-of-a-kind pitcher on the team, Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Walker Buehler is particularly amazed at how the new Dodgers pitcher's insane splitter and upper-90s-four-seam fastball, via Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.

“It comes out of his hand really good. He spins it great. I'm just kind of curious to get my eyes on the whole picture of it,” he said about Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

The possible new ace for the Dodgers has a 12-year, $325 million contract. All of this is just for him to stay with the franchise for a long time. However, teammates like Tyler Glasnow were quick to point out how his stocky build is being used as a big advantage.

“I've seen people like that. I just think he's really wiry and really strong. I don't know if size necessarily matters but I think he can just collect himself very efficiently. There are no wasted movements in his mechanics,” Glasnow declared.

The Dodgers were amazed by Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Yamamoto's slide step caught the eyes of Glasnow along with the other members of the Dodgers system during MLB Spring Training. The fact that he also does it at 5-foot-10 and 176 pounds has also impressed a lot of people. Glasnow noted how insane his pitching mechanics are which will surely make Dodgers fans excited about his debut.

“With a leg kick or not, I think about the way he distributes his weight. I don't know if he necessarily needs a leg kick. He just moves so well. You can just tell he's so athletic. So, I'm not surprised at all. I think once I saw him throw I was like, ‘Duh he throws a hundred.' He's just so explosive,” he concluded.

Spring Training is only the start of a possible rise to glory for the Dodgers. After winning the World Series in 2020, they have continually fallen short in the postseason. With their star power entering the season, all they have to do is stay healthy and not collapse for another trophy come fall this year.