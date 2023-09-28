Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts feels catcher Will Smith will have a breakthrough postseason.

Roberts discussed Will Smith's offensive prowess in an interview with SportsNet LA on Wednesday.

“I see consistent work. I see a guy who's finally healthy. I see a person who is not panicking..who doesn't spike. And so for me, I just have complete clarity that it's going to be a good postseason for Will,” Dave Roberts said.

“I think it hasn't been ideal in the second half as we all know. The thing for me is the work has been consistent the head consistent. And, uh, he still controls the strike zone. And so if you have a player that's kind of been…done what he's done, that doesn't control the strike zone, then it's a bit more worrisome but Will still controls the strike zone. He knows how to conduct at-bats situationally and I just think the hits will start coming and he'll get locked in,” Roberts added.

The 28-year-old Smith is in his fifth season with the Dodgers. He earned a World Series ring after Los Angeles beat the Tampa Bays in the Fall Classic three years ago. Will Smith also earned his first MLB All-Star Game selection this year.

The Dodgers (97-60) have clinched the NL West division and an outright spot in the 2023 NLDS. Will Smith's numbers in last years's postseason weren't great. He batted just .188 with three hits and two RBIs in four games.

However, he's due for a breakout postseason in 2023. Just like what Dave Roberts said, Smith's command of the strike zone is invaluable. The first-time All-Star will eventually hit his stride when he's batting for the Dodgers in the postseason.