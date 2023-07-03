Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith is heading to his very first All-Star Game in just over a week's time in Seattle. On Sunday, Smith reacted to the delightful news, where he'll join teammates such as Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and Clayton Kershaw, among others.

Via SportsNet LA:

“This moment just means a lot of hard work. This is always the dream as a young kid, to make an All-Star Game, so I'm just honored and ready to go.”

Smith is one of the Dodgers' best players in 2023, slashing .276 with 12 home runs and 41 RBI. It does feel like a long time coming for Smith, who has been one of the better all-around catchers in the game for a couple of years now.

The former Louisville standout made it clear that he's excited to play in the ASG, but the primary focus is always winning and competing for a World Series:

“I mean, yes and no,” Smith said, when asked if it was important to be recognized as an All-Star, via The LA Times. “For me, I don’t really keep going on that stuff. I just go out and try to help the team win. I kind of already knew I had the respect of my peers from [playing in] the WBC. I think it’s more from the fans.”

One statistic that really jumps off the page with Smith is his 41 walks and just 35 strikeouts. He has tremendous plate discipline and is more than capable of taking a free pass if he doesn't get a pitch to hit. Behind the dish, Smith has committed only one error, too.

A well-deserved call to represent the Dodgers in the Pacific Northwest.