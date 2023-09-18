The Los Angeles Dodgers have cemented their domination of the National League West, as they officially clinched the division title over the weekend. Franchise part-owner Magic Johnson couldn't hide his elation over the achievement of Los Angeles, putting up a message on X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate the club.

“Congratulations to my @Dodgers for once again clinching the NL West! This is the 10th time in 11 seasons since we’ve owned the team. A big thank you to every single @Dodgers player, led by Clayton Kershaw, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman!”

Moreover, Johnson gave props to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and LA controlling owner Mark Walter for the success of the team in the regular season.

The Dodgers gave the Basketball Hall of Famer even more reason to flash that magnetic smile of his when they completed a sweep of the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.

“I’m proud of my @Dodgers for sweeping the Mariners this weekend. Jason Heyward went 3 for 5 and hit a HR to seal the victory. He had a standout series going 8 for 14 with 4 doubles and a HR!”

Following their 6-1 win on the road over the Mariners on Sunday, the Dodgers improved to 91-57. They are leading the NL West by 13.5 games. By clinching the division, Los Angeles booked their tickets to the MLB playoffs and left the likes of the Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Francisco Giants with officially no other avenue outside of the Wild Card to reach the postseason.

The Dodgers have won the NL West for the second year in a row and for the 10th time since 2013.